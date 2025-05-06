Chiefs Invite Mahomes’ Half-Brother to Rookie Minicamp
Throughout the history of the NFL, franchises across the league have experienced the family business through ownership, front office personnel, head coaching, and players. The Mannings are considered league royalty, as Arch Manning is just a couple of years away from potentially walking the stage to be drafted.
Now, the Kansas City Chiefs could be seeing the newest family dynasty come to life with Patrick Mahomes having one of his relatives in to potentially make the 90-man roster ahead of OTAs and minicamp. Rice tight end Graham Walker, the half-brother of Mahomes and son of Pat Mahomes Sr., was announced by the Owls football program to be taking part in rookie minicamp this weekend.
After starting his first three seasons at Brown, Walker transferred to Rice University this past fall, hauling in 24 passes for 252 yards and no touchdowns. Walker’s first three seasons saw him rack up productive seasons with the Bears as he tallied over 1,700 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns for his collegiate career.
At Brown, Walker was the recipient of the Kevin Kehoe ‘83 award and a two-time member of Phil Steele’s All-Ivy teams. He took the next step as a graduate transfer to play in FBS college football with Rice, underperforming to expectations after an ample start to his career.
The former Bear and Owl is no shoo-in to make the Chiefs roster after rookie minicamp, even if his half-brother is the best quarterback in the world. Walker will have to fight and crawl for a chance to compete for a roster spot this fall with an impressive showing at camp this upcoming weekend.
However, this is where great stories begin. Walker being able to sign on for a contract as a camp body this summer would be a storyline worth watching in the preseason. Again, he has a lot to prove as someone who didn’t get a significant amount of hype, if any, during the pre-draft process.
Mahomes will be looking on this coming weekend at the rookie minicamp to see if his brother can make an NFL roster. Even if it isn’t in Kansas City, Walker could find a home elsewhere with his college production backing him up.
