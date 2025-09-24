Comparing Week 2 Performance to Week 3 for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' season hasn't started the way they would have hoped, but they've finally cracked the win column after defeating the New York Giants in Week 3. Thus far, for the Chiefs, they've lost to two playoff-worthy teams and one underdog that fell short.
The Chiefs' 22-9 victory over the Giants was well needed heading into a Week 4 matchup against one of their biggest threats in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens. When you look at everything on paper, the Chiefs have improved each week that they have played; the trend continued from Week 2 to Week 3.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs played an overall better game in Week 3 on the road than they did playing their AFC West division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the team that defeated them in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's how Kansas City fared in Week 2 to Week 3.
Week 2 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Eagles:
- Overall: 67.8
- Offense: 60.3
- Pass: 62.3
- PBLK: 75.1
- RECV: 58.3
- RUN: 60.1
- RBLK: 53.8
Defense vs Eagles
- Defense: 70.7
- RDEF: 57.8
- TACK: 69.0
- PRSH: 58.7
- COV: 88.4
- SPEC: 71.0
Week 3 PFF Overall Grades
Offense vs Giants
- Overall: 74.0
- Offense: 64.3
- Pass: 53.5
- PBLK: 39.3
- RECV: 71.2
- RUN: 70.9
- RBLK: 59.0
Defense vs Giants
- Defense: 79.8
- RDEF: 47.8
- TACK: 65.8
- PRSH: 80.1
- COV: 90.2
- SPEC: 82.6
Review
It's clear to see that the overall game against the Giants was better than it was against the Eagles. In fact, their overall Pro Football Focus grade against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 was 56.9, making their Week 3 performance almost 20 points better in PFF's eyes than Week 1.
A few things stand out when looking at how the Chiefs played in Week 2 compared to Week 3.
- If it weren't for Tyquan Thornton, the Chiefs' Week 3 pass grade could have been way less than it was, regardless of Mahomes throwing for more yards in Week 3 than in Week 2.
- The Chiefs' coverage was phenomenal in Week 2, but it got even better in Week 3, which should only make the franchise believe they're moving in the right direction in that area.
