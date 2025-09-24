Arrowhead Report

Comparing Week 2 Performance to Week 3 for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs played a much better game of football in Week 3 than they did in Week 2. Check out how Pro Football Focus sees it.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs' season hasn't started the way they would have hoped, but they've finally cracked the win column after defeating the New York Giants in Week 3. Thus far, for the Chiefs, they've lost to two playoff-worthy teams and one underdog that fell short.

The Chiefs' 22-9 victory over the Giants was well needed heading into a Week 4 matchup against one of their biggest threats in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens. When you look at everything on paper, the Chiefs have improved each week that they have played; the trend continued from Week 2 to Week 3.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs played an overall better game in Week 3 on the road than they did playing their AFC West division foe, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and the team that defeated them in the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's how Kansas City fared in Week 2 to Week 3.

Week 2 PFF Overall Grades

Offense vs Eagles:

Overall: 67.8
Offense: 60.3
Pass: 62.3
PBLK: 75.1
RECV: 58.3
RUN: 60.1
RBLK: 53.8

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) scores a touchdown on a quarterback sneak against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles / Michael Chow/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defense vs Eagles

Defense: 70.7
RDEF: 57.8
TACK: 69.0
PRSH: 58.7
COV: 88.4
SPEC: 71.0

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Week 3 PFF Overall Grades

Offense vs Giants

Overall: 74.0
Offense: 64.3
Pass: 53.5
PBLK: 39.3
RECV: 71.2
RUN: 70.9
RBLK: 59.0

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) adn wide receiver Jason Brownlee (89) celebrate after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Defense vs Giants

Defense: 79.8
RDEF: 47.8
TACK: 65.8
PRSH: 80.1
COV: 90.2
SPEC: 82.6

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Review

It's clear to see that the overall game against the Giants was better than it was against the Eagles. In fact, their overall Pro Football Focus grade against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 was 56.9, making their Week 3 performance almost 20 points better in PFF's eyes than Week 1.

A few things stand out when looking at how the Chiefs played in Week 2 compared to Week 3.

  • If it weren't for Tyquan Thornton, the Chiefs' Week 3 pass grade could have been way less than it was, regardless of Mahomes throwing for more yards in Week 3 than in Week 2.
  • The Chiefs' coverage was phenomenal in Week 2, but it got even better in Week 3, which should only make the franchise believe they're moving in the right direction in that area.

Dominic Minchella
