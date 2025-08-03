Chiefs Wide Receiver Has to Close Out Training Camp Strong
The Kansas City Chiefs will be wrapping up the second week of training camp today. The Chiefs have been getting better each day they've been on the practice field. They are looking to take the next step in ensuring they have all the players in the right positions. They will also start thinking more about which players they will retain and which ones they will have to let go.
The second week of training camp was highlighted by the way quarterback Patrick Mahomes looked. He looked like he was in mid-season form. That is a great sign for the Chiefs. Mahomes is looking to have a bounce-back season as well because he has not been playing his best football over the last couple of years. He is looking to change that in 2025 and get his team back to the Super Bowl.
One factor that is going to be key for the Chiefs in 2025 is the wide receiver group. The Chiefs brought back a lot of their core from the last few years, and they also brought in more talented young receivers. The Chiefs want the best wide receivers that is going to give Mahomes a reliable target. That is something that Mahomes did not have last season. And it was due because most of his receivers were hurt.
But now that they are all healthy in camp, it is going to be interesting to see who comes out of that room and makes the Chiefs roster. One player who was coming back from injury was Skyy Moore. I was limited to only six games last season. Unfortunately, for Moore, the injury bug has hit him again earlier this week with a hamstring injury. It is unknown when he will return.
But Moore is a player who needs to have a good back end of training camp. With the receiver group being packed, Moore can be the odd man out if he is not back to show the Chiefs what he can give them this season.
The important thing for Moore right now is getting healthy and making sure his body feels good as well before he returns.
It is going to be interesting to see what the Chiefs do with Moore if he is unable to get back to the practice field in training camp.
