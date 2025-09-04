How Well Travis Kelce Has Fared Against the Chargers
The 2025 NFL campaign is officially upon us, but the Kansas City Chiefs will have to wait one more day before they get to officially get their season underway. The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kick off the show later today, as the Chiefs await the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday afternoon.
The Chiefs are going to need every player on the roster to step up to help the franchise secure its first victory of the season. The Chargers got a small taste of the playoffs last season and would love nothing more than to return, but the Chiefs stand in their way until further notice when it comes to the AFC West.
One of the biggest stars the Chiefs have on the offensive side of the ball is veteran tight end Travis Kelce. The offseason has been a busy one for the future Hall of Famer: denying retirement rumors, getting engaged to Taylor Swift, and preparing for what could be his final season in the National Football League.
Kelce vs Chargers
Kelce is very familiar with the Chiefs' first opponent of the campaign, as he has fared well over his career when seeing the Chargers line up opposite him. Dating back to 2014, Kelce has played the Chargers 20 times and has put on a show more times than not.
Throughout his career, Kelce has collected 1,357 of his receiving yards while playing against the Chargers, along with scoring 65 touchdowns. He holds a catch percentage of 72.7 and is seemingly one of the bigger threats the Chiefs have on offense when playing Los Angeles.
While Kelce does admire the coaching style of Jim Harbaugh, as revealed on the latest episode of the New Heights Podcast, once that whistle blows, Kelce and the Chiefs are no longer buddy-buddy with the Chargers and Coach Harbaugh. They have a division title to fight for.
Head coach Andy Reid revealed earlier this offseason that he plans on using Kelce as often as he did last season until further notice. Coach Reid also stated he will be keeping a close eye on Kelce and his production, but luckily, he has several talented receivers to step up should he need them to.
