Chiefs' Travis Kelce Expected to Attend Stanley Cup Finals
After attending game four of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and his partner, music superstar Taylor Swift, will attend game six, barring any developments, as the Panthers look to win their second straight Stanley Cup on home ice, as stated by NHL Network's Jackie Redmond.
"I have a good source claiming that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the house for game six," reported Redmond. "So get excited...not confirmed, but according to a good source."
The Florida Panthers enter game six with a 3-2 lead, courtesy of their 5-2 win against the Oilers in Edmonton. In one of the most exciting Stanley Cup Finals of all time, the Oilers are looking for redemption after losing to the Panthers in the Finals last season in a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in game seven.
In the 2025 Finals, three games have gone into overtime, including the Oilers' 5-4 win over the Panthers in game four, the game Kelce and Swift attended.
The Oilers have won both games that ended in single overtime, but the Panthers pulled out a 5-4 victory in double overtime in game two.
The Panthers are defending Stanley Cup champions, and this is their third straight final. They defeated Edmonton last season after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.
If the Oilers lose game six, it will continue a streak of non-Canadian franchises lifting the Stanley Cup as Lord Stanley hasn't traveled North of the boarder since the Montreal Canadians won it in 1993.
If the Oilers lose, it would be another heartbreaking defeat for captain Connor McDavid, the man most named as the best player in the NHL by his fellow players, media, and fans alike. McDavid has suffered a string of heartbreaking playoff losses throughout his career, and to make things worse, McDavid was the number one pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.
There was debate between McDavid and Jack Eichel on who should go number one. Eichel would be selected second overall by the Buffalo Sabers before joining the Golden Knights. Eichel and the Golden Knights defeated McDavid and the Oilers on their way to the Stanley Cup while McDavid has yet to win one.
McDavid, despite losing the finals, was named winner of the Conn Smyth trophy, awarded to the best player in the postseason.
A lot of drama for Kelce and Swift to enjoy.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.