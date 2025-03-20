Who Is Travis Kelce's Cinderella Team in NCAA Tournament?
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce nor his brother Jason will be able to support their beloved Cincinnati Bearcats this year in the NCAA Tournament as their alma mater failed to qualify but that doesn't mean the younger Kelce isn't keeping a close eye on the action.
During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce threw his support behind 11th-seeded Drake University. Drake, located in Des Moines, Iowa, will be taking on the University of Missouri in the first round.
Why Kelce is supporting Drake over the school that represents the state in which his team represents is simple.
"The West has one of my favorite teams in the NCAA right now, and that's Drake. Drake University they have a fun story. Their coach and at least four of their players are from Division II." said Kelce. "They got some guys that could play, although I think Missouri is a really good team, and that's going to be a tough game for them. That's like my Cinderella team this year. I'm rooting for them."
Drake is certainly set to be an underdog in this year's NCAA tournament, but that is exactly what it seems like Kelce is going for. And plenty of fans will be able to see just how his Cinderalla team stacks up throughout the tournament.
Who knows what will happen as that is the beauty of the tourney but Kelce's selection of Drake being his Cinderella definitely caught some by surprise.
Kelce also showed some love to Patrick Mahomes' alma mater Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are the number three seed in the west with Kelce saying they could make a run. If Drake and Texas Tech win their opening games, they would play each other in the second round.
To add even more to the storyline, if Drake defeats Texas Tech, they would play another Cinderella in the Sweet 16 in Omaha or one of three National Championship-winning head coaches. That would be Rick Pitino and St. John's, John Calipari and Arkansas, or Bill Self and Kansas.
It's an exciting time for collegiate basketball and let's see if Kelce's magic rubs off on Drake.
