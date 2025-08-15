The Spotlight Will Follow Chiefs' Travis Kelce
The 2025 campaign is right around the corner, and the Kansas City Chiefs get their season underway overseas against their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. But with the start of the 2025 campaign, it could be the beginning of the end of tight end Travis Kelce as an active player in the National Football League.
Kelce denied retirement rumors by announcing he would play out the final year of his contract earlier this offseason. So far this offseason, Kelce has looked more locked in compared to a year ago, in what could very well be his retirement tour from the game he loves.
However, once Kelce decides to retire, regardless of whether it happens at the end of the 2025 campaign or in the future, his place in the spotlight won't end when his football career does. Kelce has become one of the most widely known football players in recent years, and with that label comes more doors of opportunities.
The Doors of Opportunity
Take what's happened this offseason for Kelce, for example. He recently starred in the sequel to Happy Gilmore and received raving reviews from both teammates and the director of the film. On top of that, Kelce is a part of one of the most popular podcasts in the world right now, New Heights.
Kelce had his popstar girlfriend, Taylor Swift, on the podcast, and it was so popular that some viewers experienced crashes or delays in the livestream of the episode. On top of the podcast success, Kelce was recently featured on GQ, revealing his thoughts as to why his production in the NFL has decreased over the last two seasons.
- "I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up," Kelce said. "And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer.
- "I don't say this as 'I shouldn't have done it.' I'm just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven't been to my standard."
Kelce's main focus for this season should be on football, and whether he decides to return at the end of this season, the spotlight will surely follow, especially if he shifts into a potential broadcasting role, which he's always been interested in doing.
