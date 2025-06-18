Analyst Speaks on Travis Kelce Having a Good Season
The Kansas City Chiefs are doing everything in their power to improve this offseason. They only have one thing on their mind, and that is getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it. The Chiefs had a lot of turnover this offseason, but they have also made moves to get things going in the right direction next season. All the moves will help the team be the team they want to be next season.
One player who has a good offseason as well is star tight end Travis Kelce. His offseason has been filled with a lot of different things, but he finds it all out. Kelce is coming back next season, in what can be his final season in the National Football League. But he is not coming back to have a farewell tour. He is coming back to be that elite tight end we are used to seeing over his Hall of Fame career.
Kelce last season did not have his best season, and that left him unsatisfied. Especially in the Super Bowl LIX loss, Kelce had one of his worst games of his career, and he could not end his career in that fashion. One big thing this offseason for him has been the weight he lost. A lot of different reports have said that Kelce is down 25 pounds from last season.
"Obviously, Travis Kelce lost how many pounds?" said Paul Pierce on Fox Sports "Speak." "25? That must have meant that he was massively overweight while playing. Like, who has to lose 25 pounds in an offseason? 25 pounds from a year ago. I never like you know ... I cannot think about a sports player in any sports that is a massive transformation. 25 is a lot. The most weight I had to lose in an offseason was like seven, eight pounds. Like the most. Never over 10."
"I do not know him slimming down was because he needed to get faster and all those things," said former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson. I think he is just preoccupied with a lot of things in his life, his personal life, with his public relationship, in all of the fun that has been going on over the last year and a half. And he probably realizes, I've got to get back to my routine. I cannot do this anymore. Because he is still good."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.