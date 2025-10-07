Chris Jones Details Where Chiefs Went Wrong vs. Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke at the podium following the Chiefs’ 31-28 loss at Jacksonville on Monday night.
To view his comments, watch below.
On what stands out most about the loss:
“A little sloppiness, more penalties overall. I think we had 13 penalties. It's hard to win a game when you beat yourself in the foot like that. You know, it's tough. I think we got to clean up in all phases. The sloppy play, forced errors by us. I think, if we can get that, we can get back on the right track.”
On what he saw on Trevor Lawrence’s game-winning touchdown run:
“I thought multiple times we had him; we just got to finish. We got to finish. Multiple times there that we just got to finish that play. It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. But yeah, put it on us as a defense; we got to finish. You know, we got to bring him down.”
On whether the team can bounce back from this loss:
“We’re going to continue to bounce back. We gave this game away. So many, so many mistakes by us. So many things we could have done differently. Watch film, we got a quick week, quick turnover for a week to coming up. I think this group will bounce back.
“I think we go fix the errors that we can control, the penalties. Once we eliminate the penalties and play disciplined football, I think we put ourselves in a good position to win.”
On losing after Steve Spagnuolo scripted a gameplan that largely neutralized Travis Etienne:
“I think the gameplan Spags dialed up was a really, really great gameplan. I think us as a defensive line, other than finishing plays, we got to be a little more disciplined on our rush lanes. We let Trevor Lawrence get out multiple times today, especially in the red zone.
“I think the second touchdown, he ran it in himself. The last touchdown of the game, he ran it in himself. And that's on the D-line. That's on the D-line. We're rushing four D-linemen and we got to be cognizant on our gaps. One man gets out of gap, it widens out. And, you know, for me, I take that personally. Containment of the quarterback.”
On the key to stopping Trevor Lawrence on fourth down at the goal line early in the game:
“You know, the key was we knew he was a jumper. So, you know, we go low and let the linebackers go high, and that's what happened. And we were able to punch the ball out.”
On whether the team at that point felt a real surge in its direction:
“Yeah, I think that kind of shifted momentum. Fourth-down stop and come up with a fumble. I think juices were flowing, and giving our offense the opportunity to get the ball back, put the ball in Pat’s hands (Patrick Mahomes). We always believe in the offense when Pat has the ball. So, you know, for us, we came off on a high.”
On whether the Chiefs have seen improvement in areas they’ve wanted to fix since Week 1:
“Absolutely, absolutely, I think we improve week-in and week-out. There's still areas you can get better in. You know, still areas you can improve in. That's the development of football. You know, you're always improving, always improving. Some weeks you're gonna have a little more adversity where things like penalties creep up, but we're gonna watch film, we're gonna talk about it, fix our errors and make sure that we improve next week.”
On how quickly the penalty issue can be corrected:
“I think Derrick Nnadi had a penalty on holding. That's something that, we get out of it if we get our hand placement right. Holding on 35 (Jaylen Watson), you know, little things like that. You know, eyes, discipline, fundamentals. I think we harp on that. I think those guys are going to take that to heart and fix it.”
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI is always available and always free for the most thorough news on your team; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on the defense by visiting our Facebook page (here).