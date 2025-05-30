Chiefs' Kelce Has Another Offseason Move
Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has had himself a quiet interesting offseason.
First, coming off the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he had a lot of questions to answer after that matchup. The questions came at him quietly about his retirement or returning for another season with the Chiefs. Kelce had to take his time and step away from the spotlight before making the decision whether he would return for one more season or not.
After taking his time and talking to his family, Kelce decided that he would come back for the 2025 season and go out there at least one more season and compete with his teammates. Kelce did it under one condition that he would come back and give it his all next season. If he did not commit to that, he would have retired after last season.
Kelce has gotten in great shape and is now with his teammates, getting ready for the start of the season, and is looking to have a way better year than he did last season. Kelce did struggle last season from the standpoint of what we are used to seeing from him year in and year out. But next season, we can see a much-improved Kelce.
"This offseason, Kelce has also made moves off the field. The latest one sees Kelce as an owner of another football team in Missouri," said Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star.
"While the Chiefs’ training dates haven’t been announced, the team usually starts preparation for the upcoming season in St. Joseph, Missouri, in July."
"That same month, the Saint Joseph Goats of the Arena League will play their final home game of the season."
"That’s noteworthy because Kelce tangentially became an owner of the Goats on Thursday. Garage Beer, which is co-owned by Kelce and his brother, Jason, announced it had become the owners of the Goats."
“Garage Beer — the crisp, uncomplicated lager co-owned by Jason and Travis Kelce — is proud to officially announce that we are now owners of the St. Joseph Goats, a professional indoor football team from St Joseph, Missouri, competing in the Arena League.
“From the beer fridge to the front office, the Goats are now powered by the same crisp, uncomplicated energy that fuels Garage Beer. This is more than a sponsorship — it’s a bold, possibly confusing leap into the world of professional sports ownership, and we couldn’t be more excited.”
