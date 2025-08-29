Chiefs' Unsung Hero and His Role in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are closing in on their "revenge season" as the 2025 NFL campaign is just around the corner. Following a 2024 campaign that ended in heartbreak, the Chiefs locked in this offseason to ensure themselves another crack at winning the whole shabang this season.
The preseason for the Chiefs proved that this core group of players has yet to lose a step. The reigning AFC champions know what it takes to win a championship, and with veterans stepping up and showing out in the preseason, it should only bode well come the first whistle in Week 1.
One of the more consistent players the Chiefs have had in recent years has been former fifth-round draft pick, tight end Noah Gray. Gray has continuously improved as a player since donning the Chiefs uniform for the first time, and 2025 could be one of the biggest years yet for the Duke product.
Gray has been behind veteran tight end Travis Kelce for four seasons now, and with a mentor like that, the sky is likely the limit for Gray. Ahead of the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Gray gave his thoughts on the transition period from the preseason to the regular season.
- "Regular season's different. But I think we're just going to try to build off of everything that we started back when we reported in the spring for OTAs and just kind of keep building on that. Keep trusting, you know, the coaches and their game plan, and trusting the guys that they're going to continue to keep pressing forward," Gray said on Wednesday.
- "I mean, there's definitely going to be a little difference in between the regular season, the preseason, but I truly think guys are just going to build on what we started.
Gray's Role
It's no secret that the Chiefs are going to keep an eye on Kelce and his production this season. Should Kelce begin to slip again this year, it will force head coach Andy Reid's hand in putting Gray in bigger situations.
Gray is coming off a season where he totaled several career highs across the board, which is something the front office is hopeful he continues going into his fifth season in the National Football League.
New from Chiefs Kingdom is available and free 24/7 with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us what you think about Josh Simmons by visiting our Facebook page (here).