Chiefs' Travis Kelce Old Tweet Going Viral
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been going viral ever since he began dating pop star Taylor Swift. Even this offseason, the Chiefs' legendary tight end was talked about heavily throughout the media, wondering if 2024 was the last time we saw him don a Chiefs uniform.
This time around, though, Kelce has a slew of old tweets that are going viral. Given that Easter was just this past weekend, the Chiefs star had an old tweet resurface in the media. The original tweet has since been deleted, but it caught the attention of the media either way.
"Happy Easter to all!!! #shoutout Jesus for taking one for the team... haha" Kelce wrote on Easter in 2010.
Kelce hasn't been unfamiliar with his tweets on social media. In fact, over the past few seasons the tight end's old tweets have brought laughter to multiple. Whether fans of Kansas City or not, Kelce is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy, and seemingly has always been that way.
Some of his old tweets are as followed:
"Bout to get some Taco Bell!!! then hit everyone up, n see whats popping tonight," Written 9/14/09
"I just gave a squirle a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy," Written 4/14/11
"The moon looks crazy tonight... Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary," Written 8/24/10.
That last one is especially funny given that just a few years removed he would be getting selected to play football for the Kansas City Chiefs. Perhaps we all need to look at what the moon looks like every night to make our dreams and success come true.
Now that Kelce could be nearing the end of his career in the National Football League, he continues to prepare for the season ahead. Looking to reach over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2022 should be the goal, if his body will allow him.
Maybe talking to the moon and wishing on a shooting star once again will bring that kind of success to the future Hall of Famer.
