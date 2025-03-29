Will Next Season Be It for Chiefs' Travis Kelce?
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been filled with critical decisions regarding some of their best players. The Chiefs' front office has made the decisions this summer. However, in the case of star tight end Travis Kelce's future, it was the star tight end calling the shots.
After helping the Chiefs dominate the National Football League over the past five seasons and an embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce was given nearly a month to decide whether to retire. He took less than the allotted time and decided against retiring.
Although the Chiefs are undoubtedly happy to have one of the best tight ends in the NFL return to the team, they know they may be in a similar boat with Kelce next offseason. Kelce is set to hit free agency in 2026 and is considered one of the best players available next offseason.
The Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 players to become free agents next offseason. They ranked Kelce as the 39th-best free agent available next offseason. PFN noted that Kelce's production has dropped in many statistical categories over the past two seasons.
"How many years does Travis Kelce have left in the tank? His production has dipped over the past couple of seasons. He finished with 984 and 823 receiving yards in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Before that, he reeled off seven straight seasons of 1,000-plus yards. Historically, he's torched opposing linebackers," PFN said.
PFN noted that Kelce registered some of his worst numbers in many seasons, giving reason to be concerned about his future with the Chiefs. Kelce made the decision this offseason. However, it will be the Chiefs' turn next offseason to decide Kelce's future with the team.
"However, his 71.4% catch rate and 5.8 yards per target against LBs were both his lowest marks in a season since Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter in 2018. Kelce is 35 years old, and his future beyond 2025 is unknown. But it's difficult to picture him playing anywhere but Kansas City at this point," PFN said.
The Chiefs have an interesting offseason, but with several notable players set to hit free agency, next offseason could be even more intriguing.
