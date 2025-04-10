Will Noah Gray Be the Chiefs' Next Travis Kelce?
The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end position has been listed as a potential draft need going into the 2025 NFL Draft festivities. After getting good news about legendary tight end Travis Kelce returning for another year, the need doesn't seem so dire.
Kelce has held down the fort as the main tight end for Kansas City since getting drafted, emerging as one of the top tight ends in National Football League history. While it could be difficult to find his replacement in the future, the front office doesn't need to look that far, given they possess Noah Gray.
Gray has turned out to be a steal for the Chiefs after getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since donning the Chiefs uniform, Gray has improved each season and has given quarterback Patrick Mahomes much to celebrate when tossing the ball his way.
"He does everything the right way, and he's learned a ton from [Travis Kelce], and so he knows how to kind of work within the rules of the offense and get himself open, and he's just a guy that's going to be in the right spot,'' Mahomes said. "As a quarterback, if you're going to give him the football, he's going to make the play happen.
Gray doesn't need to be the next Kelce if he can continue being the successful Noah Gray. Last season, in a full 17 games played, Gray collected 437 receiving yards (career high), scored five touchdowns (career high), and fielded 25 first downs (you guessed it, career high).
The plan for Kansas City after Kelce's tenure is to lean on Gray, as seen in the three-year, $18 million extension. Locked up until 2027, Gray should continue to excel on the path that he's on, especially having his quarterback trusting him to get the job done.
While Gray hasn't been that 1,000+ receiving option for the Chiefs thus far in his tenure, he provides the front office insurance and stability at the tight end position, regardless of whether Kelce is on the active roster or not. They also have youngster Jared Wiley, who could also come into his own this upcoming season.
The Chiefs may lean toward looking into the tight end prospects in the draft, but there shouldn't be any panic if the franchise decides to boost their offensive line and defensive core before considering a future tight end option. Gray is set to turn 26, and Wiley is 24.
You can follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.