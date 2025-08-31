A Swift Engagement: What Chiefs Said After News Broke
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The news broke Tuesday, seconds after Xavier Worthy left the podium following his press conference at Chiefs headquarters.
Apropos considering Taylor Swift loudly broke the news to her future husband, Travis Kelce, that the Chiefs were selecting Worthy in the first round of the 2024 draft. And as Tuesday’s news that Swift and Kelce were officially engaged made its way around the world – even prompting a question for President Donald Trump – Mike Danna stepped to the podium.
“I don't know nothing,” the veteran defensive end immediately quipped, erupting laughter in the room. “Man, it's incredible. Man, when I heard, I was caught off guard. But you know, great for them, and you know, that's a blessing. Anytime you find that type of joy, happiness and love, I think that's a beautiful thing.
Obviously, Danna and the rest of his Chiefs teammates had advance notice of the No. 1 story in the world, right?
“I just got told 30 seconds ago,” Danna revealed. “But you know, that's awesome. I'm so happy for them. Trav, Taylor, that's a wonderful time in life, wonderful part of their journey. So, that's a beautiful thing to see.”
Wise advice from Big Red
Speaking of veterans, veterans of marriage, Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy, just celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary.
“Listen, I'm happy for them,” the coach said Friday. “It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with, and that's not an easy thing, and to really fall in love. And it seems like they're there and I think it's a great, great deal for both of them.
“And they like being around each other and that’s a plus. They're both busy people in their own right. And both are very famous in their own right. So, it's kind of neat to see that they come together and handle themselves the way they do.”
Swift chose Arrowhead Stadium to make her first public appearance since news broke of the engagement. She joined Kelce, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and Isiah Pacheco in a suite for Thursday’s Battle Sports Kansas City Classic. Nebraska and its Mahomes-lookalike quarterback Dylan Raiola defeated Cincinnati, Kelce’s alma mater, 20-17.
Fan following in Brazil
Don’t be surprised to see her in São Paulo, Brazil, for Friday’s regular-season opener when the Chiefs square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan). During her Eras Tour, Swift held six shows in the country, including three in São Paulo.
She didn’t perform at Corinthians Arena, where the Chiefs and Chargers will play Friday, but rather at Allianz Parque. In November 2023, she drew more than 150,000 fans over the three shows in São Paulo, where five months earlier fans reportedly camped out for six days to purchase tickets.
