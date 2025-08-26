Terrific News For Kelce and Swift: What This Means For Chiefs
Exciting news for Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on Tuesday. The announcement comes less than two weeks from the start of the new season.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," said Taylor Swift on Instagram.
Kelce and Swift came on the dating scene in 2023, and it has been going ever since. Once it started, it heated up and continued to. The power couple has been in the spotlight ever since. The two are some of the greatest in their respective industry. And now it will have fans going crazy for both of them. The Chiefs got more fans because of Swift and will have more now.
Fan Fare for Kelce and Swift
Swift's first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium came in Week 3 of the 2023 season. And that sends TV ratings through the roof. At the beginning, a lot of people thought it was not going to be anything, but now they are set to get married. Kelce is a fan favorite as well. Not just with the Chiefs but around the league. Chiefs Kingdom is happy for Kelce, and they are always going to cheer him.
Will Swift Be Attending More Games?
Swift has made her presence felt in the last few years at Chiefs games. At the most important games, Swift has been there. When Swift is in attendance, that is usually good news for the Chiefs and Kelce.
2024 season/ With Swift in Attendence
- Week 1 vs. Ravens: three catches, 34 yards
- Week 2 vs. Bengals: one catch, 5 yards
- Week 5 vs. Saints: nine catches, 70 yards
- Week 9 vs. Buccaneers: 14 catches, 100 yards
- Week 10 vs. Broncos: eight catches, 64 yards and one touchdown
- Week 13 vs. Raiders: seven catches, 68 yards
- Week 16 vs. Texans: five catches, 30 yards
- Divisional round vs. Texans: seven catches, 117 yards and one touchdown
- AFC championship vs. Bills: two catches, 19 yards
- Super Bowl 59 vs. Eagles: four catches, 39 yards
The Chiefs were 9-1 during the 2024 season with Swift in the building, with the only loss coming in Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Kansas City owns a 19-4 record all-time when she's in the crowd.
Will Kelce retire after 2025?
The 2025 season can potentially be the last for Kelce. This offseason, Kelce decided to come back for another run with the Chiefs. Kelce has said that he talked to Swift about making a decision, and she was a big part of his coming back.
