Analyst Believes Chiefs Are Still the Team to Beat
The Kansas City Chiefs were on the receiving end of one of the worst losses since Patrick Mahomes became the team's primary quarterback in the Super Bowl. Following the defeat, the whole roster has expressed their desire to return back to the top of the mountain and spit out the bad taste that the loss left in their mouths.
So far through the offseason, the franchise has done a ton of necessary procedures to asemble a team that is championship worthy once again. The additions of several free agents, retainment of current stars, and additions through the 2025 NFL Draft, Kansas City is coming into the new year looking to prove a point.
Yes, they lost a game that would have made NFL history, but just because the loss occurred doesn't make the Chiefs any less of a threat against the entire AFC. After all, this is still a franchise that is looking for its tenth straight AFC West division title.
According to analyst Michael Holley, as he joined Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, he believes that the Chiefs are still the top team to beat, and until someone dethrones them, they will continue to be so.
"It's like your kid coming home every year and saying, 'Hey dad, I finished first in the class, again,' and then one day they say 'I finished second', and you're like, 'what?" Holley said. "Man, they're still the class of the AFC, and even after the draft and free agency, I haven't seen anybody who has surged past Kansas City."
"I think the Chiefs still, if I had to call it right now, the beginning of May, who's the best team in the AFC? Yeah, still the Kansas City Chiefs," Holley said.
The Chiefs have too good of a recent track record to believe that, after this Super Bowl loss that they aren't going to be contenders in 2025. With the drive that the players who experienced the loss last season are on another level, the Chiefs could very well steamroll through their opponents.
The additions of the newest rookies, who are hungry to contribute, should be fun to watch unfold going into the new season.
