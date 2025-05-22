Kelce Sets Record Straight on Week 1 Trip to Brazil
Fresh off the course at Patrick Mahomes’ foundation golf classic in Las Vegas, Travis Kelce would like a mulligan. After all, he’s a tight end, not a meteorologist.
While humidity was a towering 87 percent at kickoff for the Eagles’ 34-29 Week 1 win over Green Bay last season, the São Paulo temperature was a cool 63 degrees with a light breeze, essentially Arrowhead Stadium in early May.
Last week, Kelce was not excited about Kansas City’s Week 1 game in Brazil against the L.A. Chargers, providing some colorful commentary.
“There’s just something about getting close to the equator; I don't want to put on a football uniform,” Kelce said last week. “I've been in Jacksonville in September. That's (expletive) miserable.
“São Paulo, is that by the water? I'd rather it be dry than humid. I'm a sweaty guy. If it’s humid, I’m going to be miserable. But I am going to find a way to get a win.”
But why be miserable when you’re winning? After a week’s worth of research and fan feedback, Kelce had a different outlook on Tuesday afternoon.
“Can't wait to get down there and see all the Brazil fans and how they get rocking for some American football, man,” Kelce said on this week’s edition of the New Heights podcast.
Kelce hails from Cleveland, Ohio, another city by the water, but a city with a bit cooler climate than coastal Brazil. Much cooler. And when his brother told him he gave some the impression last week that he didn’t enjoy playing outside the United States, Kelce wanted to set the record straight.
“What?” he said. “I love playing international games. Don’t get me wrong; I love playing in Arrowhead, and love playing in America, but I'm down with at least one or two international games. Get me out of this country. I want to play in front of some new fans, man.”
The NFL obliged. The trip to Brazil will mark the Chiefs’ fourth regular-season game as a franchise. Kansas City is 3-0 in those games, all since head coach Andy Reid drafted Kelce. They’re one of three teams with an unblemished record and a minimum of three games outside the U.S., including the Minnesota Vikings (4-0) and San Francisco 49ers (3-0).
That mark doesn’t include the 2018 Mahomes MVP season, when Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams were scheduled to meet in Mexico City, but the league relocated the game to the L.A. Coliseum because the field wasn’t up to NFL standards. Jared Goff and the Rams won in a Monday night barnburner, 54-51.
But Brazil isn’t Germany, where the Chiefs last played internationally in 2023, a 21-14 win over Miami in Frankfurt. It’s also much closer to the equator (1,000 miles) than Jacksonville (2,100 miles).
Kelce explained that he meant nothing against the nice people in South America. He simply doesn’t enjoy sweating through his clothes, and NFL uniforms are a little harder to swap in the middle of games.
“We just don't like heat,” Kelce said. “Just think, I'm wearing two shirts right now, and it all connects. … I'm just a furry son of a b----. So, me and heat just don't do well together. So, I apologize if it came off as that I'm not excited about this. I'm still excited. I'm just going to be doing some wardrobe changes throughout the game.”
