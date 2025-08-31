WATCH: Cornerback Trent McDuffie Before Sunday’s Practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie spoke from the podium at team headquarters before Sunday’s practice.
On his anticipation for this year, considering the Super Bowl loss, and comparing this Week 1 to prior years:
“Yeah, a lot of excitement, really. I think everybody, now that training camp is over, now that we're back from St Joe's, just that excitement of the first game, just going out there and putting this defense fully together. During preseason, I don't think we played a full half even, all together. And we showed some glimpses. And, obviously we played our offense a lot. But finally, just go out there and play a full game with each other and go hit somebody other than who we always hit is going to be really nice.”
On the Chargers offense:
“Yeah, they're disciplined, and they do a really good job in the run game. They have some good receivers, Ladd McConkey, and also some new guys. They got some rookies this year that are dynamic, and I think they do really good at just running their offense and not caring what the defense throws at them. And they’re also just really well-coached. And I think they're going to be a really good challenge for us to go out there Week 1 and kind of just be able to stop the run and go out there and make plays on the back end.”
On his versatility as a cornerback under Steve Spagnuolo, the ability to play in the slot and defend the run:
“Yeah, with Spags, I'm kind of doing a bunch of things and stuff. So, whenever I get opportunity to come in and put them big-boy pads on, they would like to say, get in there, and kind of show you, show what you can do in the run game, is exciting for me. Especially playing on the outside, always having to cover, going in there and actually trying to read the run and read the O-linemen and stuff like that is unique. And I love a good old challenge.”
On knowing their Week 1 opponent months in advance, and whether it helped prepare for McConkey:
“Because I think last year we only played him once; he was hurt that second time we played him. So, really don't have film on him, one game that we played him. But over the things that I've seen, I really like how he plays, his space separation out of the breaks, really good routes. And you can just tell his timing with Justin Herbert, over the course of the year, really got better and better. So, he's a really good receiver, and I think he's going to be a really good challenge for us on the back end to kind of go out there and see what we're about.”
On whether his teammates have a sense of the length of the trip:
“No, to be honest. Like, I don't know what it's gonna be like being 11 hours on an airplane. Like, that's foreign to me. But I think just going into this, it's really just control what you can control. There's gonna be things that happen that we unfortunately can't see or predict. So just going in there, making sure we have all the game plan in and making sure that the football is right, so when we go out there, not trying to do two things at once.”
On playing his first game in Brazil and whether he’s brushed up on his Portuguese:
“I haven't. One of my best friends actually wants to move to Brazil, so he's telling me all these things about Brazil and stuff. And I don't know how much time we are going to get to go explore the city and stuff. But I think it's really cool that teams get to go out and play in different countries and do different unique things like this. So, I know I'm excited to play my first game and, shoot, even just being Brazil.”
On whether there’s been progress in discussions on his contract and whether that’s important before the season begins:
“Yeah, no, none really. I feel like, moving forward, now even, it's really just about the season, about the game. I'm not too worried about the contract or anything like that. Can truly just happen in the offseason, and let's just go out there and have a great year this year.”
On the defense’s mentality entering the first game:
“Just that relentless K.C. defense. Over these past few years, since I've been here, at least, I feel like we've gotten better and better and better each year, and I think guys are comfortable now. We brought back most of the defense, and we all kind of know each other’s play. And Coach Spags this year said, ‘Be bold, be great.’ That’s truly just what we want to be.”
