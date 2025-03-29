Chiefs' Trey Smith Could Face a Similar 2026 Offseason
The Kansas City Chiefs entered this offseason facing the possibility of losing offensive lineman Trey Smith. The veteran offensive lineman likely would have landed a massive payday elsewhere had the Chiefs not used the franchise tag on him. It was a wise decision by them to use the tag.
The Chiefs' offseason started with little money to spend, so they would not have been able to pay Smith the contract he warranted. However, the franchise tag gives Smith and the Chiefs time to figure things out, while technically protecting both sides this upcoming season.
Losing Smith this offseason would have been the worst-case scenario for the Chiefs, especially with offensive lineman Joe Thuney being traded. The Chiefs' offensive line is still arguably their most pressing concern this offseason and potentially next offseason.
Next offseason, Smith and the Chiefs could be in a similar situation. Both sides would likely prefer to find a long-term deal, but that may not be possible. Smith and the Chiefs may be the story of the offseason for the Chiefs in 2026, as they could again franchise tag the veteran.
The Pro Football Network recently ranked the top 100 players who are set to become free agents in the 2026 offseason. As one would assume, the Chiefs had several talented players entering free agency next season who made the list. Kansas City has decisions to make next offseason.
"Trey Smith has quickly developed into one of the best young interior offensive linemen in the league, and he's gotten better every year. In 2024, Smith allowed zero sacks, just 26 pressures, and five quarterback hits," PFN said.
"He allowed a pressure rate of 4.0%, which is the best mark of his career. Coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, Smith continues to trend upward, and he's only 25 years old. Blocking for Patrick Mahomes comes with a lot of pressure, but he's risen to the occasion. The Chiefs franchise tagged him this offseason, but Smith is a piece they should try to secure long-term."
Kansas City must resolve several roster issues this offseason, or the upcoming season could go much differently than many expect. Still, the Chiefs' front office must do what is best for the organization.
Don't forget to find us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can find our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.