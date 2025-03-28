Reviewing the Chiefs' Offseason Moves
The Kansas City Chiefs have not made many noteworthy moves this offseason. However, the Chiefs have added players to their roster they feel will help them solidify what is clearly their biggest issues. Kansas City's offensive line and defensive line both needs help this summer.
Although the season did not end as they would have liked, the Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the league. Kansas City is only a few moves this offseason away from returning to the playoffs next season. Still, for that to happen, the Chiefs must make quality offseason moves.
Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed every team's moves this offseason, early in the free agency signing period. He believes the Rams got better after adding wide receiver Davante Adams, plus many other players this offseason.
"No matter how you slice it, losing Joe Thuney is just too big of a blow for the Chiefs – even if they were able to franchise tag Trey Smith. Thuney has been one of the best guards in the NFL for the last nine seasons and earned two straight first-team All-Pro honors at left guard. Adding Jaylon Moore on a two-year deal to be the starting left tackle is a risky move, too. Moore has earned plus-70.0 grades in his last two seasons but has never played more than 275 snaps in a season," Valentine said.
Valentine noted that the Chiefs had a few free agency losses that could haunt them. However, the Chiefs' front office added a few pieces in free agency that could also help them. Kansas City's front office has signed a few players, but it still needs a solid haul of players from the NFL Draft.
"Losing Tershawn Wharton and Justin Reid are big losses to the defense, too, but adding Kristian Fulton on a two-year deal improves the cornerback room, and the 2025 draft class is deep for defensive tackles. Improvements could come from there," Valentine said.
Kansas City cannot afford to get conservative this offseason, but they must also approach thing in cool, calm and collected manner to help them make wise decisions. The Chiefs may not have won the most recent Super Bowl but everyone knows they are still the team to beat.
