Why This Chiefs Player Still Matters Despite Role Change
The Kansas City Chiefs and their fanbase can only feel confident going into Week 7. Not only are they going up against the Las Vegas Raiders, a franchise they've played well against over the years, but they also get one of their best wide receivers back in the form of Rashee Rice.
While Rice is clearly an upgrade to the Chiefs' wide receiving room, the return does force one young player who has had success early in the season into a different role. Tyquan Thornton, the former second-round draft pick by the New England Patriots, will now look to help Kansas City in another aspect of the game.
Thornton won a role on this team coming out of the preseason, and shined as an option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to look deep down field. In six games this season, Thornton has collected 272 receiving yards, averaging 20.9 yards per reception, and has scored three touchdowns, which is a career high.
Thornton's New Role Still Makes Him Valuable
Despite Thornton's success as a wide receiving option, his speed and experience on the special teams side of things will come in handy, as that's what his new role will entail. Special teams coordinator and Assistant Head Coach Dave Toub is in favor of the decision, as he adds another weapon to his special teams.
- "I can use him a little bit more now. Which would be great,” said Coach Toub. “He’s a threat as a kick returner and punt returner. Also, in the coverage – kickoff coverage, he’s got a lot of speed. We’re going to have; there’s a chance we could have seven wide receivers up."
- "Six, seven, or five, six, and seven got to help you somewhere on special teams; otherwise, you’re just wasting spots. That puts Thornton back into that spot, as you guys understand.”
Thornton is in a spot where the team feels confident in any role they give him, and while his transition to special teams may seem like a downgrade, it still possesses considerable upside. Rice is a better option in a wide receiving role, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Thornton still get utilized in both areas of the game
