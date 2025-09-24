One Chiefs Player is Worth Buying Low On in Fantasy
The Kansas City Chiefs were finally able to get a win in Week 3 against the New York Giants, ending their longest losing skid with Patrick Mahomes under center at three games, dating back to their Super Bowl LIX rout at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. They finally showed some consistent signs of life on offense outside of quarterback, too.
Tyquan Thornton put together his second encouraging performance versus the Giants, grabbing five catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. That marks two games in a row where he was the Chiefs' primary downfield threat, after notching two receptions for 59 yards and a score in the rematch with the Eagles in Week 2.
He's not the only Kansas City player whose stock is trending up, at least in terms of fantasy football. With Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals set to be installed into the offense soon, Thornton's trajectory isn't even as trustworthy as this Chief's.
Kareem Hunt is a top-tier waiver wire/trade target
Kareem Hunt didn't have a very exceptional game against the New York Giants. In Week 3, he gained just 34 yards on 10 carries. However, he did vulture a goal-line touchdown from Isiah Pacheco, giving him 11.4 full-PPR fantasy points on the day.
It wasn't unexpected either. Isiah Pacheco has struggled heavily this season, and the Kansas City Chiefs have entrusted Hunt with their third-down and short-yardage carries instead. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg believes that fantasy players could cash in big if they buy low on the RB2 now:
"Hunt had 10 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 10 yards on one target in Week 3 at the Giants. He will likely be touchdown dependent as a Fantasy option while Isiah Pacheco is healthy, but maybe the Chiefs start to give him more work if Pacheco continues to struggle. Hunt is worth adding in all leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB [Free Agent Acquisition Budget in auction leagues]."
Week 3 was the second time that Hunt matched Pacheco in rushing attempts. It wouldn't exactly be shocking to see him move up on the depth chart entirely, if both players continue to perform the way they have so far this season.
Kansas City's offense could be a lot more productive soon, too, upon Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy's return. That could lead to more scoring opportunities for Hunt.
