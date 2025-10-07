Arrowhead Report

Top 3 Performers for the Chiefs in Loss to Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs fell short to the Jacksonville Jaguars in what could have been a winnable game. Regardless, here are the top three performers for the Chiefs from Monday Night Football.

Dominic Minchella

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs took a hard loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football by the final score of 31-28. The Chiefs had several moments in this game that they could have taken advantage of, but at the end of the day, the Jaguars were able to get the job done in front of their home crowd.

Despite the Chiefs losing and dropping to a 2-3 overall record through five weeks, which greatly hurts them in the AFC West division momentum, there were a handful of players who stood out in the victory. Going into Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs better hope these players have similar performances.

3. Brashard Smith

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Despite a ton of penalties going against the Chiefs' special teams, special team contributor and the Chiefs' seventh-round 2025 NFL Draft pick Brashard Smith had a strong game by the standards of reviewing a rookie.

Smith was used in several areas of the game and has slowly grown into a player that the franchise can rely on. Against the Jaguars, Smith had one carry go for four yards, three receptions go for 32 yards, his longest being 15 yards, while collecting 130 kick return yards in five attempts.

In a game as closely played as that one, the Chiefs needed a player like Smith to shine and step up to the challenge whenever his number was called.

2. Tyquan Thornton

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

In a game where the offense needed explosive plays to shift momentum, Tyquan Thornton once again stepped up and delivered for the Chiefs. In three receptions, Thornton had 90 receiving yards, where his longest going for 34 yards.

Thornton's speed and ability to improve each week this season have made the Chiefs happy with what they've gotten from him. With Rashee Rice returning to the wide receiving room for Week 7, Thornton will match up well in that type of rotation.

1. Patrick Mahomes

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Once again, Patrick Mahomes proves to be the bread and butter for the Chiefs, as he had another great performance that kept Kansas City in the game. Securing over 300 passing yards for the first time in the 2025 campaign, Mahomes also showed off his legs, once again leading the team in rushing yards.

Going into a game against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Mahomes will need to have more help if they wants to take down the NFC powerhouse.

