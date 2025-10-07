Top 3 Performers for the Chiefs in Loss to Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs took a hard loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football by the final score of 31-28. The Chiefs had several moments in this game that they could have taken advantage of, but at the end of the day, the Jaguars were able to get the job done in front of their home crowd.
Despite the Chiefs losing and dropping to a 2-3 overall record through five weeks, which greatly hurts them in the AFC West division momentum, there were a handful of players who stood out in the victory. Going into Week 6 against the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs better hope these players have similar performances.
3. Brashard Smith
Despite a ton of penalties going against the Chiefs' special teams, special team contributor and the Chiefs' seventh-round 2025 NFL Draft pick Brashard Smith had a strong game by the standards of reviewing a rookie.
Smith was used in several areas of the game and has slowly grown into a player that the franchise can rely on. Against the Jaguars, Smith had one carry go for four yards, three receptions go for 32 yards, his longest being 15 yards, while collecting 130 kick return yards in five attempts.
In a game as closely played as that one, the Chiefs needed a player like Smith to shine and step up to the challenge whenever his number was called.
2. Tyquan Thornton
In a game where the offense needed explosive plays to shift momentum, Tyquan Thornton once again stepped up and delivered for the Chiefs. In three receptions, Thornton had 90 receiving yards, where his longest going for 34 yards.
Thornton's speed and ability to improve each week this season have made the Chiefs happy with what they've gotten from him. With Rashee Rice returning to the wide receiving room for Week 7, Thornton will match up well in that type of rotation.
1. Patrick Mahomes
Once again, Patrick Mahomes proves to be the bread and butter for the Chiefs, as he had another great performance that kept Kansas City in the game. Securing over 300 passing yards for the first time in the 2025 campaign, Mahomes also showed off his legs, once again leading the team in rushing yards.
Going into a game against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Mahomes will need to have more help if they wants to take down the NFC powerhouse.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).