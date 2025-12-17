Chiefs Prepare for Life After Kelce in Mock Draft Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs were officially eliminated from the NFL Playoffs. That came as a shock to many fans, teams, and everyone around the NFL. No one had the Chiefs missing the playoffs this season. That is something that we have never seen in the Patrick Mahomes era.

The Chiefs have not missed the playoffs in a long time. But that is a reality. The Chiefs will miss the big games, and now they need to look at a lot of things to make this team better.

Going into this season, the Chiefs had a lot of moving parts and entered the season with missing players on the offensive side of the ball. Even when they came back, this team could not find a consistent rhythm. It has showings here and there, but it was not there all the time, like we are used to seeing.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

One major thing this team cannot do is go into this upcoming offseason and think they could win with the same pieces they have right now.

Things will need to change if they want to be back in the playoffs and a contender in 2026. The Chiefs are already facing a tough battle going into next season, with the injury to Mahomes. The Chiefs will definitely need to start with getting help for Mahomes and giving him the best protection possible.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

We also do not know if star tight end Travis Kelce is going to be back next season. His contract with the Chiefs is over after this season and he could retire as well. That will be one major decision for both Kelce and the Chiefs.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his recent first-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Flick has the Chiefs taking a tight end.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach walks down the hill to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University.

12. Kansas City Chiefs (6–8), Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Travis Kelce’s 2026 plans will play a part in this decision, but Kansas City’s offense would greatly benefit from Sadiq, perhaps the draft’s best mismatch weapon. At 6' 3" and 245 pounds, Sadiq can play both in line and in the slot.

He’s a fluid, explosive mover who creates separation at the top of his routes. When the ball is in the air, few are better than Sadiq, who has strong hands, tremendous concentration and a wide catch radius to finish difficult grabs. He’s the clear-cut top tight end in a class lacking additional firepower but offering several quality Day 2 players.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates scoring a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium.

