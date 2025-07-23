Chiefs Sign Undrafted WR Hal Presley
The Kansas City Chiefs have been a busy organization this offseason, and with training camp upon them, the franchise has made yet another signing. According to NFL’s daily transaction report released on Monday, July 21, the Chiefs have signed undrafted wide receiver Hal Presely.
Presley played collegiately with the Baylor Bears for all four seasons and originally signed with the Chiefs' bitter AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills, after going undrafted. The Bills cut Presley following their rookie minicamp, allowing him to fall into the arms of the three-time Super Bowl champions.
Throughout his collegiate career with the Bears, Presley saw his ups and downs, but has shown enough to draw interest from the Chiefs. Earlier this offseason, the Chiefs waived wide receiver Justyn Ross, making the Presley pick-up all the more sense.
Last season with the Bears was a step in the right direction for Presley, as he missed time with the program in 2023 due to injury. In 12 games played in 2024, the newest Chiefs wide receiver collected 429 receiving yards in 31 receptions, averaging 13.8 yards per reception and 35.8 receiving yards per game.
The Chiefs are hopeful their wide receiving room will take a big step forward following what they had to deal with last season. Both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown missed several games due to injury, and with the likelihood of Rice getting suspended by the NFL for his off-the-field actions, the Presley signing adds the depth the room needs.
While it will be difficult for Presley to make the roster with the Chiefs, given the competitiveness at the professional level and having to beat out other undrafted wide receivers the franchise signed this offseason following the 2025 NFL Draft, he does, in reality, have a chance to make a splash in the organization.
This is the perfect time for Presley to show the organization what he's got, as the Chiefs just got underway with their training camp festivities. Working alongside some of the veterans in the organization as well as bonding with other undrafted free agents would bode well for Presley. But at the end of the day, his production will dictate how long he lasts within the organization.
