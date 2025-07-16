BREAKING: Chiefs Waive WR Justyn Ross
The Kansas City Chiefs made a move at the wide receiver position on Wednesday. The Chiefs have waived wide receiver Justyn Ross.
It was reported by NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
"The Chiefs have waived WR Justyn Ross," said Tom Pelissero on X/Twitter.
Ross was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after not being drafted. Ross went to college at Clemson. The Chiefs gave him the chance to show what he could do on the field, and there were sparks here and there, but he was never able to put it all together during his time with the Chiefs. Ross has also dealt with injuries during his career.
Ross played in 10 games in 2023, making one start that season. In 2024 he only played in two games.
This offseason, the Chiefs brought back some receivers who were injured last season. The Chiefs have been talking about all the competition they brought in this offseason, and that is why you see a move like this happen.
The Chiefs want the best receivers to compete. It was hard for Ross because the Chiefs also drafted a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ross will now look for another opportunity elsewhere.
The Chiefs' offense looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lacked a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
"I think it is going to come from everywhere," said Mahomes. "You got Rashee Rice, coming back, he looks great. You've got Xavier Worthy, who came on so strong at the end of last year, and you have Hollywood Brown healthy again. Guys everywhere. You add Travis Kelce, a Hall of Famer. Noah Gray, a great tight end. And everyone that we added to all those different rooms. So many weapons."
"Let us go out there and just maximize it all. It is not going to be just one person. It is going to be the entire offense going out there and showcasing what the Kansas City Chiefs truly are ... At the same time, it is not the depth. It is going to be hard to make cuts because we have so many great wide receivers that we can be eight, nine deep, the guys I could see making the roster."
