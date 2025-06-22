Chiefs Veteran LB Needs to Continue Upward Trend
Ahead of the 2025 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs have several players to keep an eye on. One of those players for the franchise to watch is veteran linebacker Drue Tranquill. Seeing that Tranquill is going into the final year of his contract, he has to have a solid year if he wants to earn another run in Kansas City.
Tranquill has been with the Chiefs since the 2023 season after his tenure with the Chiefs' AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. Since joining, Tranquill has been a key part of the Chiefs' defense, earning him an extension. However, if he wants to stay in Kansas City, the upward trend has to continue.
Tranquill joined the franchise following the best year of his career with the Chargers, when he played in 17 games for the first time, while totaling a career high in total tackles with 146. He took a step back in his first year with the Chiefs, naturally, but has seen the work pay off.
Collecting 79 total tackles with the Chiefs in 2023, Tranquill saw his stock increase this past season, collecting 94 total tackles, inching closer to the century mark in total tackles once more. Now, as a veteran on the staff, he has to balance being a leader and being productive in his own right.
In 2025, Tranquill will earn a base salary of $6,750,000 and a workout bonus of $250,000, while carrying a cap hit of $8,500,000 and a dead cap value of $9.75 million, according to Spotrac.com. Seeing that his contract won't make too much of a dent in the payroll, the Chiefs will need to see Tranquill put together another quality season (close to 90 total tackles again) if they were to extend him another season.
Tranquill was ranked 10th in pressures last season in the NFL, collecting 16 in 798 total snaps. Nearing 30 years old, the prime years may not last as long as he would hope, meaning he needs to continue the trend upward if he wants to be viewed as a crucial part of the Chiefs' defense.
All in all, so long as Tranquill has a strong season in 2025, the Chiefs shouldn't be so quick to let him walk, if they have a desire to keep him on the roster for the future.
