Did the Chiefs Have the Best Offseason in the Division?
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has gone as well as it could to this point. Following a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, Kansas City looks to regather itself going into the new campaign. With additions and returns taking place thus far this offseason, the Chiefs look to be in good shape.
The plan going into the offseason for the Chiefs relied greatly on the 2025 NFL Draft. While they did bring in several new players (and some old) through pro free agency, the attention to detail was in the draft process, as they came away with seven new players for the organization.
Still awaiting to see how they will impact the roster, the Chiefs have to be weary of what their divisional opponents have done this offseason too. Last year, three of the four teams were in the NFL Playoffs, which means the division crown isn't so easy to grab going into 2025.
However, when looking at what every franchise in the AFC West did this offseason thus far, the Chiefs might have been bested. According to Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame, the Denver Broncos top the Chiefs in his offseason report card, as they earned a B+ grade, and Kansas City landed a B.
"The Chiefs didn’t make any flashy moves, but they also didn’t need to. Their biggest addition (literally) was Moore, who comes over from the 49ers on a two-year, $30 million deal after starting 12 games over four seasons with San Francisco. If Simmons is healthy, the first-rounder could provide competition for the job," Verderame wrote.
"For the Chiefs, much of how their upcoming campaign shakes out will be determined by whether the left side of the line, led by Moore or Simmons and second-year guard Kingsley Suamataia, can hold up."
While the offseason didn't make anyone's eyes pop out of their heads, it didn't make anyone rip their hair out either. The Chiefs have been retooling for several years to keep themselves at the top of the division and the AFC as a whole. With the Broncos having a positive offseason, it should just motivate the Kansas City franchise to take extra charge once the season begins.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.