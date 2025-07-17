Chiefs Waiving Justyn Ross Bodes Well For This UDFA WR
The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Justyn Ross have parted ways as the franchise waived Ross from his contract on Tuesday. Through two seasons in Kansas City, Ross played in 12 games with the franchise, collecting 53 receiving yards. Through two games last season, Ross was targeted once without a catch.
While Ross still has a chance to find a new franchise to play for, the Chiefs have to leave the past in the past. The wide receiving room for the Chiefs for the 2025 campaign has become very jam-packed, so much so that Ross' departure might have opened up an opportunity for one undrafted free agent.
Following the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs signed wide receiver Elijhah Badger from the Florida Gators. Badger was projected to get selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but ultimately fell out of the seven rounds. However, it didn't take long for the Chiefs to want to bring in another young wide receiver.
With training camp right around the corner for the Chiefs, Badger has the chance to show his coaches what he can provide to the team, as he fights for a spot on the 53-man roster. Through 12 games and nine starts with the Gators last season, Badger led the team with 806 receiving yards in 39 receptions and scored four receiving touchdowns.
Earning an overall prospect grade of 6.11, Badger was given the analysis of "A good backup with the potential to develop into a starter." His unofficial 40-yard dash went for 4.43 seconds, which should only fit the mold of what the Chiefs are looking to do on offense this season.
Badger's speed will be his greatest asset as he learns the ropes of the NFL. With a stacked wide receiving room for the Chiefs possessing the likes of Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, and more, Badger will have to make the most of the opportunities he's given.
In his final season with Arizona State before he joined the Gators, Badger showed that he can be utilized in the kick return game. Through 20 return attempts, Badger collected 578 yards and averaged 28.9 per reception. If Badger gets used as a kick returner, the Chiefs wouldn't be disappointed.
