Insider Makes Case For Chiefs Star to Reap Primetime Reward
Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs look to be the team to beat in the AFC, and the National Football League knows this, too. Granting the Chiefs the most primetime games this season, Chiefs Kingdom will get a ton to celebrate with their beloved franchise all season long.
The Chiefs have seven primetime games this season, which tops the NFL. Given their success over the past several seasons, the franchise has earned the right to be the most marketed franchise in the NFL right now. Plus, it helps increase ratings when you have a well-known team, such as the Chiefs, highlighted in the biggest games of the week.
Fans have already been buying tickets for some of these primetime games that feature Kansas City. With the ever-growing popularity of the franchise, the NFL knows it's best to pair them with other successful franchises to get the best game possible to end a week full of games.
Even if the Chiefs weren't playing their best football, people would tune in, in part due to the franchise's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been a huge draw since fans have begun to see how special he is when he's on the field, and going into another season, that won't change.
ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter is one who also sees Mahomes being a major draw for these games. So much so, Schefter believes that Mahomes is one of, if not the most, important players in the National Football League.
"They're getting value out of him at every step of the way," Schefter said. "We're going to put him on YouTube early, we're going to put him on CBS on Thanksgiving Day, we're going to put him on Netflix on Christmas Day, we're going to put him on Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football. He is all over the map."
"They're milking Patrick Mahomes for whatever he's worth. Whatever the Chiefs are paying him isn't enough, and the league should have to chip in a stipend for all the ways the league is benefiting."
Mahomes' popularity has only grown, and as the face of the NFL, it makes sense as to why the league wants to make him a premier product. The only kicker to having all these primetime games for Kansas City is that it could have some wear and tear on its roster.
