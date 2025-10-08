Injury Report Reveals How Healthy Chiefs Are Getting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs lost Monday’s game by three points but they didn’t lose any players. And that’s phenomenal, considering all 53 active-roster players were full-participation at practice only 39 hours after walking off the field in Jacksonville.
And that health comes at a critical time for the Chiefs because Detroit (4-1) visits Kansas City (2-3) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). The Lions, winners of four straight, enter the game as the NFL’s hottest team. They’re 19-4, including playoffs, since the start of the 2024 season.
Patrick Mahomes said Sunday’s game is extremely important.
“There's no way around it,” he said. “This is a really good football team that we're going to play. They play extremely hard, and they have a mentality that they're going to come in and win a football game. And so, we have to match that intensity. We have to match that mentality. And then knowing that, it's going to take our best football.”
Full participation, full roster
Omarr Norman-Lott, who nicked his shoulder at Friday’s practice and unexpectedly missed the game, was back on Wednesday with full participation. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury, was full participation for the first time since sustaining the injury in Week 2 against Philadelphia.
So was left tackle Josh Simmons, who was added to the injury report 20 minutes before kickoff Monday after developing illness symptoms in pregame. Simmons wound up starting and playing the whole game, and appears fully recovered.
And Xavier Worthy, who also became a surprise addition late last week with a swollen ankle off the team plane, was full participation. Worthy missed a few snaps during Monday’s game, limping off the field, but returned to action.
Mahomes appeared on the injury report for a fourth straight week. He was full participation with a wrist injury in Weeks 3-4, and full participation last week and Wednesday with a groin issue.
Detroit update
The Lions, on the other hand, are hit hard by injuries – as usual. Like last year, when injuries plagued the team all season and Detroit still went 15-2, the team is down several starters.
Five, to be exact. Cornerback Terrion Arnold (cornerback), wide receiver Kalif Raymond (neck), tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (wrist) missed practice on Wednesday. Decker also missed last week’s 37-24 win at Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, safety Brian Branch (ankle) and defensive tackle Alim McNeil (knee) were limited.
