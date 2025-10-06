Chiefs, Jaguars Reveal Inactives for Monday Night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Last week, Xavier Worthy was front and center in the Chiefs’ offensive gameplan. This weekend, he was front and center in Kansas City’s athletic training room.
That treatment appears to have paid off. After stepping off the plane with a swollen ankle on Sunday, the wide receiver will be active when the Chiefs (2-2) compete on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) in an AFC clash with the Jaguars (3-1).
Worthy arrived at EverBank Stadium Monday and completed an early workout, deeming the ankle good to go.
The Chiefs will need him Monday against a Jacksonville defense that has already reached historic feats this season. The Jaguars are one of three NFL teams in the last 30 seasons with three-or-more takeaways and fewer than 400 yards allowed in each of their first four games (joining the 1996 Packers and 2002 Eagles).
That Jaguars defense, however, will be without edge rusher Travon Walker. The No. 1-overall selection in the 2022 draft, Walker underwent surgery on his wrist Monday. Head coach Liam Coen said the team would wait until inactives were due to reveal Walker’s status, listing him as questionable.
Meanwhile, in another late-week development for the Chiefs, rookie Omarr Norman-Lott is inactive for Monday night. Kansas City’s second-round selection, the defensive tackle nicked his shoulder at practice on Friday and was a late addition to the injury report as questionable. He’ll miss his second game, after an ankle injury sidelined him for the Brazil opener.
Veteran defensive end Mike Danna, who missed the last two games with a quad injury, is officially on the Chiefs’ active roster for Monday. However, cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) will miss a third straight game.
The Jaguars have surrendered only three sacks all year, fewest in the league.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
- DB Kristian Fulton
- TE Jared Wiley
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott
- OL Hunter Nourzad
- DE Malik Herring
Jacksonville Jaguars
- DE Travon Walker
- LB Yasir Abdullah
- OL Wyatt Milum
- DL Danny Striggow
- DT Khalen Saunders
Breaking news from Chiefs Kingdom is always free and right here 24/7 with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your thoughts on the availability of Worthy by visiting our Facebook page (here).