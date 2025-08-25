Is This Achievable for Chiefs' Xavier Worthy?
The 2025 NFL campaign is right around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on their bitter AFC West divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in a Week 1 game overseas. And with the regular season looming around the corner, the Chiefs' wide receivers have to begin to focus.
The Chiefs' wide receiving crew last year wasn't terrible, but they've easily been better in the past. With both Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown going down to injury early, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid had to act fast to ensure their wide receiving game would still be successful.
Enter rookie Xavier Worthy, who stepped in for Rice after he suffered an LCL injury that sidelined him for the rest of the 2024 campaign. Worthy hit several bumps in the road as he played in a primary role as a rookie, but started to come into his own down the stretch of the season, helping the Chiefs throughout their playoff run.
During the regular season, Worthy collected the second-most receiving yard totals behind tight end Travis Kelce, with 638 yards in 59 receptions. Worthy had several opportunities to collect more yards last season, as he was targeted nearly 100 times throughout the regular season.
But going into his second campaign, will Worthy be able to surpass his rookie receiving yard totals?
It's Very Likely
Look at all the circumstances that are in Worthy's favor this season. Rice is likely to be suspended by the NFL for several games this season, which once again throws Worthy into a primary wide receiving role. Plus, as he said earlier this offseason, his confidence has only improved from his rookie campaign.
- "The end of last year was kind of like a stepping stone for me," Worthy said to the media. "Learning and getting a better feel for what Pat likes, and I started feeling like that at the end of the year. I understand the offense. I feel way more comfortable just being out there."
With added confidence and the circumstances the Chiefs have to deal with in Rice's situation, Worthy surpassing 638 receiving yards seems very likely just based on those two reasons alone. So long as he stays healthy, his speed will always be an asset for Kansas City.
