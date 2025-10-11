Substantial Development: Lions Rule Out 3 Important Players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Lions might be two games ahead of the Chiefs in the win column, but Kansas City continues to gain significant ground in the health department.
Detroit (4-1), which visits the Chiefs (2-3) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), ruled out three more players Saturday afternoon – in key areas.
Left tackle
At left tackle alone, Detroit on Saturday downgraded not one but two players to out. Season-opening starter Taylor Decker (shoulder), who didn’t practice all week, is now out. So is his replacement at Cincinnati in last week’s win, Giovanni Manu.
Manu (knee), who struggled against the Bengals, popped up on Thursday’s practice report as limited, then did not practice on Friday. The Lions ruled him out before boarding their team plane Saturday.
That means Sunday’s starting left tackle -- responsible for protecting the league leader in touchdown passes and completion percentage, Jared Goff – is now expected to be third-stringer Dan Skipper. The Lions actually released Skipper in the final roster reduction, then re-signed him to the practice squad two days later. He was active for the first time this season last week.
Detroit’s swing tackle the last few years, Skipper is known most for his involvement in the controversial ending at Dallas two years ago. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Skipper took snaps at left tackle during Friday’s practice.
Defensive secondary
The other significant announcement from the Lions Saturday was also ruling out Avonte Maddox. A key contributor on nickel downs, Maddox (hamstring) joined Manu on Thursday as a surprise addition to the injury report. After he was limited Thursday, Maddox missed practice Friday.
His absence means the Lions will be without both starting cornerbacks (D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold) and their top slot corner, Maddox. That’s not all.
Both starting safeties, Brian Branch (ankle) and Kerby Joseph (knee), are questionable. Branch, limited both Wednesday and Thursday, did not participate in Friday’s practice. Joseph didn’t practice all week.
Plus, the Lions on Friday ruled out starting defensive tackle Alim McNeil (knee). And on special teams, Pro Bowl returner Kalif Raymond (neck) is questionable.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, did not list a single player with an injury status in their final injury report of the week. All active-roster players, including Xavier Worthy, are expected to be available.
