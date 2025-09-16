3 Key Fantasy Stats from Chiefs vs. Eagles
Things haven't gone as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs. Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, this team looked to reassert itself as a top contender in this league and stave off rumors of its crumbling empire. Now, they're currently riding a three-game losing streak, dating back to their 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Their latest defeat also came at the hands of the Eagles. In Week 2, they continued their pitiful start to the season with another shortcoming, falling to Philadelphia 20-17 this time.
Like in the Super Bowl, they were dominated in the trenches. They were able to contain Jalen Hurts and Company in the rematch, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' depleted attack just couldn't get the job done. They could only watch from the sidelines as their opponent ran out the clock and ended their late-game comeback attempt yet again.
Chiefs still have plenty of fantasy promise
1. 21 pressures to 2 sacks allowed
It's clear that Patrick Mahomes is moving differently this season compared to the last two years. With the Kansas City Chiefs' defense taking some steps back and his weapons cache severely depleted, the two-time MVP has had to become a one-man show once again. He's doing his part, but his reduced supporting cast hasn't shown up at all.
Mahomes had another solid fantasy outing, despite the offense's overall struggles. He had 187 yards on 16-for-29 passing with one touchdown to one interception. That could have been two scores to zero turnovers if Kelce didn't bobble a perfect throw near the end zone into the hands of Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba.
Once again, Mahomes turned to his legs in Week 2, rushing for 66 yards and another touchdown on seven carries. The Philadelphia pass-rush was able to repeatedly get into the backfield, racking up 21 pressures, but the Chiefs' star quarterback was able to evade them consistently, taking just two sacks. Mahomes has shown that he still has the potential to be an elite fantasy QB this season, especially once his supporting cast steps up and replenishes following Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals' returns.
2. Tyquan Thornton 45 snaps
With Rashee Rice still in the midst of his six-game suspension and Xavier Worthy out with a dislocated shoulder, Tyquan Thornton got the call-up to be a featured option in the Chiefs' offense against the Eagles. He was second among Kansas City wide receivers in snaps in Week 2.
He tied with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown for second on the team with five targets. He reeled in two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Worthy was a late scratch for Game 2. He should have plenty of opportunity to feast when he returns. If he's not available for Week 3, Jalen Royals should be back and could play a prominent role in his NFL debut.
3. Chiefs 0.4 rushing yards before contact
Kansas City's ground game was abysmal once again versus the Eagles. Isiah Pacheco was especially disappointing, gaining just 22 yards on 10 carries. However, the blame mostly lands on the Chiefs' offensive line in this one.
Philadelphia dominated in the trenches yet again, and Pacheco had practically no space to make anything happen with his athleticism. The Chiefs have four matchups remaining versus the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans. Outside of those three teams, they should have a much easier time running the ball. Andy Reid and Matt Nagy need to find a way to get Pacheco some open field where he can do real damage with his talents.
Advanced stats via Pro Football Focus
