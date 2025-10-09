Chiefs Still Riding High Despite MNF Loss to Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs' resurgence was abruptly cut off in Duval, as they were upset by the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road on a national stage in Monday Night Football. Despite the loss, the Chiefs showed some strong signs of promise for their prospects in the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.
Ultimately, they fell victim to a game-winning drive from Trevor Lawrence, who marched his team down to take the lead 31-28 with one of the most unlikely, unprecedented touchdowns in league history. Had a few plays gone their way, the Chiefs would be sitting at 3-2 with an impressive win over an upstart Jaguars squad with home-field advantage.
Instead, they're now 2-3 and facing another daunting matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Even in their loss in Jacksonville, they showed that their offensive bounce-back is legitimate, dropping 28 points on one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. Because of that, they're still being paid some goodwill for their upcoming game against the Lions.
Chiefs must prove that they're still contenders
With back-to-back strong offensive performances against the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, the Kansas City Chiefs have shown that they can still be explosive and lethal on the attack with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. This team has proven that they can put up points in a hurry with Xavier Worthy back to take the top off of opposing defenses.
Now, they have another opportunity to do so against another top defensive unit this season. If they can have a convincing performance versus the Detroit Lions, there will be no doubt that this Chiefs offense is ready to compete for another Super Bowl.
The defense is another story. They were expected to take some significant steps back on that side of the ball due to some key personnel losses in the offseason. Through the first four weeks, they were surprisingly effective, though. However, the Jaguars were able to move the ball quite easily against them. Had it not been for a questionable fumble call at the goal line on Trevor Lawrence trying to reach over the pile for a touchdown, the Chiefs would have given up 31 points and 319 yards to Jacksonville.
Now, they face their toughest test against a Lions attack that's been rolling, averaging over 40 points per game in the last four weeks. FanDuel has set the over/under for this Sunday Night Football showdown at 52.5 points. Kansas City is slightly favored at home, listed at -138 on the moneyline, with 2.5 points against them on the spread. Clearly, this team is still perceived as in the upper echelon.
