Chiefs Fans Have Yet Another Return to Look Forward To

The Kansas City Chiefs got a taste of what their offense looks like when Xavier Worthy is in it, but imagine what the unit will look like when this player returns.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed kickstart to their offense in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens in the form of wide receiver Xavier Worthy's return. Worthy's presence was missed on the Chiefs' offense, but his return aided the franchise to its second victory of the season.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Worthy being back in the fold made an immediate impact. Leading the Chiefs in both rushing yards and receiving yards in his first week back, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has gotten back a prime playmaker. However, Worthy's return is just the beginning of things to come for this Chiefs offense

Another Return On the Horizon

The Chiefs have been without wide receiver Rashee Rice since Week 4 of last season, when he suffered a season-ending injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rice has yet to play a snap for the Chiefs in 2025, as he continues to serve his suspension for his off-the-field mishaps back in 2024.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rice's suspension will be lifted come Week 7 of the 2025 campaign, where he will join his teammates as they host their AFC West division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. For an offense looking to continue its explosive attack, having both Worthy and Rice back will only make this offense better.

Rice is allowed back in the Chiefs' facility, but he isn't allowed to practice with the team. His presence alone might have brought some good luck for the Chiefs in Week 4 as they took down the Baltimore Ravens by the final score of 37-20.

How Rice Has Been When Healthy

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) after scoring against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Getting a healthy Rice back in the offensive game plan will only help the Chiefs as an overall offense. His speed, paired with Worthy's, will draw a ton of attention for Mahomes to target other receivers. Additionally, when Rice is healthy, the results speak for themselves.

Through 20 games in the NFL thus far, Rice has collected 1,226 receiving yards and has scored nine touchdowns. Before his season-ending injury, Rice was one of the better receiving options in the NFL, hauling in 288 receiving yards in 24 receptions. Getting that type of player, who can add a ton of receiving yards, will help the Chiefs put an end to the narrative of their dynasty falling apart.

