Chiefs Re-Sign Veteran Defender
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been filled with many players coming and going. The Chiefs knew that after last season, they were going to have to make some tough decisions, and that is exactly what they have done before they start getting ready for next season.
The Chiefs have lost more key players than they have gained so far. That does not mean that they cannot have a better team for next season, but they still have a lot to address this offseason.
The Chiefs have done a great job so far of filling up some missing spots on the roster and they will continue to look for ways they can improve their roster.
On Wednesday, the Chiefs made another signing on the defensive side of the ball. The Chiefs re-signed defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu. The Chiefs now add more depth to the defensive front next season, and the depth for the Chiefs can be critical when they are in the season.
Tuipulotu was originally a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California by the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent three years with the Eagles until last season, when he was cut and did not make the roster coming out of training camp.
The Chiefs then picked him up and signed him to the practice squad. Tuipulotu appeared in two games last season for the Chiefs and picked up one start. He was a rotational player and spent time on special teams as well. Most of his career playing time came in 2023 where he played in 14 games and had nine tackles and two sacks.
Now defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has another player on the defensive line that can help get after the quarterback and stop the run. Something that the Chiefs defense struggled with all last season has been the ability to get after the quarterback with just a four or five-man rush, and they will focus on that this offseason.
Everytime that the Chiefs get after the quarterback, it is usually with them sending the house. The Chiefs are going to look to get more help on both sides of the ball in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft next month. The Chiefs can also still bring in free agents if they think they are good fits for the team.
