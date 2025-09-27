Former Lions DT Set to Make Debut for Chiefs on Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have drafted like Motown rock stars over the last several years. One of their selections that didn’t pan out in Detroit is hoping for a different outcome in Kansas City.
The Chiefs on Saturday elevated defensive tackle Brodric Martin from the practice squad to active roster. Martin, who played five games with one start over the last two seasons with the Lions, is now expected to make his Kansas City debut on Sunday against the Ravens (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Detroit released Martin in the final roster reduction last month. He signed a practice-squad contract with the Chiefs Aug. 28.
Part of Lions' stellar '23 class
A 6-5, 326-pound defensive tackle from Western Kentucky, Martin was inactive most of his rookie season and missed much of 2024 on injured reserve with a right knee injury. Detroit traded up in the third round to take Martin at 96th overall, part of a phenomenal 2023 draft that included running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch.
Martin joined the Chiefs last month along with another third-round defensive lineman, Zacch Pickens. Kansas City reshaped the position dramatically over the course of five days, re-acquiring Derrick Nnadi, releasing veteran starter Mike Pennel and shoring up depth with Martin and Pickens on the practice squad.
Pickens wasn’t just a third-round selection in the 2023 draft, he was the first selection of that round, 64th overall by the Bears out of South Carolina. However, he played just nine games over his first two NFL seasons, with one sack. He missed five 2024 games with a groin injury before the Bears waived him on Tuesday.
The Chiefs have also been pleased with rookie second-round selection Omarr Norman-Lott, who started last week in a 22-9 victory over the Giants. Norman-Lott returned from an ankle injury and made his NFL debut with a World Wrestling Entertainment sack of Jalen Hurts in Week 2. He nearly had another one in New York on Sunday night.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Norman-Lott had to learn the hard way for not heeding Andy Reid’s advice. The head coach warned the defense that shorter quarterbacks like Russell Wilson require a lower target.
“Omarr, this was his second game now,” Spagnuolo said Thursday, “and after missing all that time, you could start to see him kind of climbing the ladder and getting better. He missed that one sack that I know he wants back badly. We talked extensively, and Coach Reid mentioned it the night before the game, when you play a quarterback who’s not quite as big, expect that.”
Kevin Knowles, too
Kansas City also elevated defensive back Kevin Knowles, an undrafted rookie, in advance of the Baltimore game. The Chiefs have used Knowles exclusively on special teams in each of the past two games and he’s delivered.
Knowles already has three special-teams tackles, including two last week. All of have been on kickoff coverage. The rookie also blocked kick in the preseason finale against the Bears.
