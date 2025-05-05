BREAKING: First-Rounder Josh Simmons Signs Contract with Chiefs
It's official. Josh Simmons and the Kansas City Chiefs have put pen to paper, agreeing to what is hopefully the first of several contracts between the two parties with a four-year, $14.6 million deal that has a fifth-year option on it, as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
If the Chiefs do pick up Simmons' fifth-year option, the team will likely be spending between $25-$30 million that year if he hits certain goals, such as playtime and Pro Bowl selections.
For example, Cowboys' offensive lineman Tyler Smith, who is a guard that can also play tackle, has a bare minimum guarantee of $16.6 million on his fifth-year option. The Cowboys did pick it up, but since he's a full-time starter and a Pro Bowler, his cap hit is $21.2 million. The more Pro Bowls, the higher the amount, and this is a player from four drafts ago.
The good news is that both Jaylen Moore and Ja'Waan Taylor would be off the cap, and in five years, Travis Kelce and his massive hit would probably be riding off into the sunset.
The Chiefs drafted Simmons with the 31st overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. The fifth tackle and eighth offensive lineman off the board, Simmons may have been the best in the draft, but a mid-season knee injury against Oregon ended his season early and caused teams to inquire about his long-term health potential as well as his immediate playing availability.
While Simmons is still rehabbing as he slowly gets ready for the season, the injury, though scary, is not expected to be a massive immediate problem.
"An athletic tackle prospect with adequate size and length, Simmons has experience starting on both sides. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in mid-October, so his recovery and timetable for return will need to be vetted." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He’s a consistently fluid mover both inside the box and when asked to play in space, and he has the slide quickness to compete against NFL edge speed. He’s more positional than powerful in completing his run-blocking tasks, but he can fit into all schemes."
"Improved hand placement and latch-in strength can help better control opponents in both the run and pass games. Simmons can still be susceptible to twists and counters in pass pro, so he might need a year to continue honing his craft in that area before he is ready to take on NFL pocket hunters."
A potential home run for the Chiefs.
