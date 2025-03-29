Chiefs Land Left Tackle of the Future in New Mock
As long as his medicals remain clean, Josh Simmons is set to be a game-changer for whatever team drafts him. A monster of a man, his 2024 season was cut short due to a season ending injury suffered in Eugene against Oregon.
The Ohio State star may be the best tackle to come out of Columbus since Orlando Pace, and according to NFL.com's Charles Davis, the Chiefs are in a prime position to select him with the 31st pick.
"This pick almost feels too on the nose, but with the way Philadelphia attacked Kansas City’s O-line in the Super Bowl, scooping up Simmons in this scenario seems mandatory, even though the Ohio State/San Diego State product is coming off injury and the team already signed OT Jaylon Moore." Wrote Davis. "Bottom line: K.C. must do everything it can to protect Patrick Mahomes. Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. could also be in play for the Chiefs here."
Despite signing Jaylon Moore, the Chiefs need a tackle. There is no way to put it nicely, Jawaan Taylor has to perform better, especially at the price tag he commands. The Chiefs are also gambling on Moore as though he did perform well in 2024, he is kind of a patch to a massive hole on their offensive line.
Here's the truth about the situation. There is little to no chance Simmons is available at 31 unless something very bad happens. It would be a complete boon for the Chiefs if he does slip to the end of the first-round, however, even with his injury question marks.
He is my number one tackle on the board and there could be a chance that Simmons does not past the 15th overall selection. There are several teams in need of a tackle that could select him, including New England, San Francisco, and the New York Jets.
If the Chiefs want Simmons, they will need to trade up, but quite frankly, they shouldn't. As mentioned by Davis, Josh Conerly Jr may be in play while Kelvin Banks and Aireontay Ersery may be as well.
The Chiefs should remain patient and then pounce on a top player as they have Moore and Taylor anyway.
