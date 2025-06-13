Kareem Hunt's Positive Take on the Chiefs' RB Room
The Kansas City Chiefs brought back veteran running back Kareem Hunt on a one-year deal for the 2025 campaign. Serving as the primary running back last season once Isiah Pacheco went down to injury, Hunt looks to repeat the same success he's always had in a Chiefs uniform.
Originally drafted by the Chiefs, Hunt has played his best football donning a Kansas City uniform. Through three seasons, Hunt has collected 2,879 rushing yards for the Chiefs. While the overall hope is that a young player such as Pacheco can show he still has what it takes to be the main running back, keeping Hunt on the roster preserves reassurance within the Chiefs Kingdom.
Going into his fourth season with the Chiefs, Hunt leads the franchise's running back room as the veteran. When asked about the state of the room following the latest OTA practice on Thursday, Hunt revealed his thoughts on the state of the room going into the 2025 campaign.
"I think we got a strong group, man," Hunt said. "I'm excited to work with these guys and see everybody at full health and get offseasons and be able to come out there and help this team."
The Chiefs brought in veteran running back Elijah Mitchell through free agency this offseason to further aid the running back rooms depth. Mitchell hasn't played in the National Football League since 2023, but general manager Brett Veach had nothing but confidence in the signing.
"This kid's still young, and although he's battled a lot of injuries, we've always liked the tape," Veach said. "We've always liked the person, great kid, similar skill set, in a sense, he's explosive, he has great hands, and I'm sure you've even heard Kyle Shanahan talk about, when he's healthy, how good he is, and I think it's no secret with him that he's got to stay healthy."
The room also has the young blood of Brashard Smith, as the Chiefs drafted him in the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Smith could be a massive Swiss Army Knife this season for Kansas City, as he's been a name tossed in the hat for the punt returning role.
