The One Game the Chiefs Have Circled in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs now know exactly who they play and in what weeks they will face their opponents in the upcoming season. The Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League found out what their full schedule will look like next season. For the Chiefs, it is full of primetime games and a lot of fun for their fans and franchise during the holiday season.
The Chiefs found out that they will be playing on Thanksgiving in Dallas against the Cowboys, and they will also play on Christmas Day against their AFC West divisional rival, the Denver Broncos. The NFL did not want to make a big deal about the Chiefs playing on Christmas full-time, but now they are back at it again in 2025, on Christmas Day.
They also found out that they will be playing in seven primetime spots this season. That is a big job for any team from the previous year. That was a big surprise to many when the schedule came out. The Chiefs will be real for all the teams, but there is a reason that they have them in a lot of prime time games. The Chiefs have the best head coach and quarterback in the league.
The NFL fans want to see Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes with no other games going on at the same time that the Chiefs are playing.
But for the Chiefs, there is one game they are looking forward to that is different from the other games they will play next season.
According to NFL Reporter Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports, the Chiefs will be looking forward to facing the Philadelphia Eagles.
Eagles at Chiefs, Week 2, Sunday, September 14
This is an easy one to circle. The Chiefs didn’t just lose Super Bowl LIX — and their shot at a history-making three-peat in the process — they were humiliated. It wasn’t just that they lost 40-22. They were in a 34-0 hole before they scored their first points in the waning seconds of the third quarter. They’ve been thinking of the rematch since the green confetti started flying around the New Orleans Superdome that night.
This Super Bowl matchup is one that many people will have their eyes on. And the fans do not have to wait around a long time to see it happen, as they will face off in Week two of the season.
