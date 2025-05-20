Chiefs' Travis Kelce Makes Impactful Announcement
Kansas City Chiefs legendary tight end Travis Kelce is coming to the end of his contract with the organization following the 2025 campaign. Dismissing rumors of his retirement plans following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Kelce is returning to Kansas City to fulfill his commitment to the franchise.
Kelce has changed the way that the tight end position is viewed. It's now viewed as one of the most important positions on offense, and allows players not to be pigeonhole into a certain category when they play the position. Kelce's success as a tight end is so impactful that he can be thrown into the debate of the best tight end in NFL history.
A multiple-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce knows how to win. With the likelihood of Kelce's career coming to a close following this season, Chiefs Kingdom and the rest of the NFL fanbase should soak up as much time as they have left with the future Hall of Fame inductee.
Fans and youthful players can learn from Kelce, alongside other star tight ends, through Tight End University, which Kelce announced he will be a part of for the University's fifth annual event. Kelce will join co-founders George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen.
The even will take place from June 23 to June 26 at Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Below is what Tight End University provides.
"Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game."
The University has expanded over the now five years since it began, to where merchandise can be bought with the official TEU logo on it.
“Our goal with TEU has always been to create a space where tight ends can come together, share knowledge, and elevate each other,” co-founder Greg Olsen said. “Being able to spread knowledge and pick the brains of those who do it at the highest level every Sunday, while helping to evolve the position to what it has become today, is truly something we take great pride in.”
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.