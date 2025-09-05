New Chargers Injury Report Addition Could Bode Well for Chiefs
In just a few hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to begin their regular season campaigns. A long-awaited matchup has already been marred with players on the injured list, but the Chargers' latest addition might bode in favor of Kansas City.
As announced by the Chargers, offensive guard Mekhi Becton has been added to the injury report, and he is questionable for tonight's game. Becton is listed as the Chargers' starting right guard on the depth chart, which would only benefit the Chiefs' defense if he is unable to play.
Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Becton was an above-average guard in the National Football League, earning an overall grade of 75.3 and ranking as the 21st best guard out of the 130+ who qualified. Taking that weapon out of the hands of the Chargers against the Chiefs could be immediate dividends.
The Chiefs' main concern this offseason was their offensive line, and after taking Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the offensive line on the left side seems more durable than last year. Funny enough, it is now the Chargers who are facing some offensive line concerns ahead of facing their biggest threat in the AFC West division.
The Chiefs have fared well against the Chargers in recent seasons, so much so that this potential loss for Los Angeles could be a big caveat on whether they find success overseas tonight against the Chiefs. As far as the Chiefs are concerned, the less stable the Chargers' offensive line is, the better.
Chiefs Injury Report
As far as the latest Chiefs injury report goes for the game against the Chargers, wide receiver Jalen Royals, the franchise's fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been ruled out. Second-round draft pick in defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has also been listed as questionable.
Several other Chiefs players were on the injury report, but most of them had full participation in Thursday's practice leading up to the game.
With only a few hours left before kickoff, the Chiefs and their fanbase should keep a close eye on whether Becton is available for tonight's game or not.
