Arrowhead Report

New Chargers Injury Report Addition Could Bode Well for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers later today, but with this latest addition to the injury report for Los Angeles, things could be going the Chiefs' way before the game gets underway.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

In just a few hours, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to begin their regular season campaigns. A long-awaited matchup has already been marred with players on the injured list, but the Chargers' latest addition might bode in favor of Kansas City.

As announced by the Chargers, offensive guard Mekhi Becton has been added to the injury report, and he is questionable for tonight's game. Becton is listed as the Chargers' starting right guard on the depth chart, which would only benefit the Chiefs' defense if he is unable to play.

Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Becton was an above-average guard in the National Football League, earning an overall grade of 75.3 and ranking as the 21st best guard out of the 130+ who qualified. Taking that weapon out of the hands of the Chargers against the Chiefs could be immediate dividends.

The Chiefs' main concern this offseason was their offensive line, and after taking Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the offensive line on the left side seems more durable than last year. Funny enough, it is now the Chargers who are facing some offensive line concerns ahead of facing their biggest threat in the AFC West division.

The Chiefs have fared well against the Chargers in recent seasons, so much so that this potential loss for Los Angeles could be a big caveat on whether they find success overseas tonight against the Chiefs. As far as the Chiefs are concerned, the less stable the Chargers' offensive line is, the better.

Chiefs Injury Report

As far as the latest Chiefs injury report goes for the game against the Chargers, wide receiver Jalen Royals, the franchise's fourth-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been ruled out. Second-round draft pick in defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has also been listed as questionable.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Several other Chiefs players were on the injury report, but most of them had full participation in Thursday's practice leading up to the game.

With only a few hours left before kickoff, the Chiefs and their fanbase should keep a close eye on whether Becton is available for tonight's game or not.

Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, Brazil; The NFL shield logo at midfield at the 2024 NFL Sao Paolo Game at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

News and info from Chiefs Kingdom is always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on the NFL painting an end zone in Chiefs colors by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.