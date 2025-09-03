Chiefs’ Biggest Detriment Heading Into 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have proved that even when they're overlooked, they are still perennial Super Bowl contenders. 2024 might have been the worst version of the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes under center, and it resulted in them representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.
Their outlook on 2025 is simple: get back to the big game and show the rest of the NFL that their reign of terror isn't over. They doubled down on their receiving corps to give Mahomes a chance at rekindling their explosive offense, which had defined them earlier.
However, there are things standing in their way that may prevent them from going back to another Super Bowl for the fourth year in a row. Most notably, their offensive line isn't in good shape, and they need it to be if they want to avoid last season's fate.
Biggest Concern
ESPN has published its NFL team previews, going over record predictions as well as each team's biggest strengths and concerns heading into the new season. I went over what they identified as the Chiefs' greatest strength. Now, it's time to talk about what their greatest concern as contenders is.
"The Chiefs plan to protect the blind side of Mahomes with a rookie and a second-year player switching to a new position. Josh Simmons, the first-round pick, hasn't played a game since October, when he sustained a season-ending torn patella in his last year at Ohio State".
While it's true that the reason Josh Simmons fell to the Chiefs in the first place was because of that injury, he's looked promising in the preseason. If he can remain healthy, I don't think his play on the field would be a problem.
"Kingsley Suamataia is the new left guard and has played one NFL game at the position. How Simmons and Suamataia perform this season will determine much of the Chiefs' success on offense".
However, I am in agreement that the Chiefs will only get as far as their offensive line allows them to. It's the reason they were ravaged against the Philadelphia Eagles; they couldn't hold up in pass protection, which led to them playing from behind and Mahomes making uncharacteristic mistakes.
