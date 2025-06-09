Would the Chargers’ Pursuit of Jalen Ramsey Affect the Chiefs?
Former Los Angeles Rams and current Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is holding out on the Dolphins this offseason, as he will not be showing up to mandatory camp amidst the trade rumors and frustration on both sides.
To be fair, Ramsey hasn't played like the player the Dolphins envisioned him to be when they signed him to a multi-year deal. His age has caught up to him, and while he still has excellent ball skills, he's prone to being beaten and outplayed.
The question now becomes, where will Ramsey play next in his career? He won his lone Super Bowl ring with the Rams, so a reunion is always possible. However, there's another team that's interested in him as a player and resides in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Chargers are presumably monitoring the Ramsey situation closely, and now that he's available, they could be one of the teams that offer the Dolphins a trade package for the veteran. How would this affect the Kansas City Chiefs in their pursuit of making it back to the Super Bowl in 2025?
The Chiefs start their season against the Chargers in Brazil, which adds Ramsey to the mix, and would make it more star power to show foreign audiences, to attract them to the NFL. The Chiefs are looking to rejuvenate their passing attack as well, this move would throw a wrench into their plans.
He'd most likely take the starting spot of Cam Hart and be opposite side of Donte Jackson, as well as join a defensive back room with Derwin James Jr. Both of these players are past their prime, but it would still be a good defensive duo to hold down their backfield.
Both of their games last season were decided by one score or less. Perhaps having Ramsey on the back end of their defense would shift one of those games in their favor. That being said, I don't think the Chiefs should worry too much if the Chargers do pull off this trade.
Ramsey isn't enough to slow down Patrick Mahomes, and they'll have a healthy Isiah Pacheco to start the season, which means that even if they did trade for him, the Chiefs could grind them out in the ground game and control the pace of the game.
