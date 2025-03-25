Marquise Brown Knew He Wanted to Stay With the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs brought in wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown last summer along with rookie Xavier Worthy in the hopes of having a dynamic duo of elite-speed pass catchers. Unfortunately, Brown sustained a shoulder injury that led him to miss most of the regular season.
This didn't stop the Chiefs from immediately re-signing Brown to another one-year contract before free agency started this month. According to Brown himself, he knew he wanted to stay in Kansas City from the start.
"I knew all along I wanted to be back," Brown remarked "They voiced their opinions, wanting me back... I know I had a great start to my camp [before] getting hurt. We all wanted to see it come together. So glad we got it done. They know the type of guy I am, the type of work I put in and essentially that's one of the reasons I got brought back is because a few games I played, I was able to open things up for the offense a lot."
Although Brown didn't quite have the impact that everyone wanted, numerous players continued to show praise to the young receiver (27).
"What impressed me so much about Hollywood is that everybody told me he was a fast guy but not everyone told me how much he can actually do on the football field and you could see it," quarterback Patrick Mahomes exclaimed via ESPN. "He can run those over-the-middle routes. He can run really good routes and he can run deep. It's not like fast is the only thing that he can do."
"Every time Hollywood catches the ball, it's just a burst of energy," tight end Travis Kelce continued. "We missed that guy a lot [during his injury]. I was watching him in practice when he first got back. I was like, 'That's it. That's the guy.' We missed that guy.
It'll be nice to see the trio of Brown, Worthy, and Rashee Rice on the field at once, something that they didn't get a chance to do in 2024. Now that both Rice and Brown are fully recovered from their injuries (and Worthy's a year removed from his rookie year), the sky's truly the limit for these players.
