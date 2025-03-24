Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Suing Ex-Fiancée
TMZ reported on Monday that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is suing his former fiancée for extortion and abuse,
According to TMZ, Worthy is accusing his ex of, among other things, attempting to extort him. The suit is related to Worthy's arrest at the start of March.
Authorities in Texas declined to press charges against Worthy after his arrest earlier this month on an assault charge.
“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office," Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick office said to The Austin American-Stateman in an email.
"Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation."
Worthy appeared in 17 regular season games for the Chiefs in his rookie season, catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns and rushing 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns. During the playoffs, Worthy played in three games and caught 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing three times for eight yards.
Worthy was the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after a standout career with the Texas Longhorns. The Chiefs selected Worthy with the No. 28 pick in the draft.
Worthy is set to once again play a big role with the Chiefs in 2025, giving the Chiefs a potential top wide receiver duo between him and Rashee Rice.
"The last two years, we've added two great receivers. It's a shame Rashee (Rice) got hurt because I think he had a chance to be a top-10 receiver, and then the progress (Xavier) Worthy made last year, I think those guys will be a dynamic combination. We'll see if we can get Hollywood back. But again, receiver will be a position too that we never shy away from," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine.
The Chiefs' wide receiver room also returned Juju Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown this offseason, while DeAndre Hopkins departed.